An investigation by Union City Police indicates the running of a red light was the cause of an accident that resulted in the death of a Western Kentucky woman on Saturday morning.

Police reports said a 2000 Ford F-15 pick-up truck, operated by 73 year old Willie Gray, of Elizabethtown, was traveling West when it ran through the intersection of Highway U.S. 51 and North Clover Street.

Gray’s truck then struck a semi-tractor trailer truck operated by 54 year old George Lawrence Miller, of Cottage Grove, who was crossing the intersection on a green light.

Following the collision, police reports said front seat passenger, 74 year old Beverly Gray of Elizabethtown, was killed at the scene.

Reports said 46 year old Stephanie Gray, of Elizabethtown, a passenger in the pickup truck, was transported to Baptist Memorial hospital, then transferred to another facility due to injuries.

Willie Gray, was treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital and released, while George Miller was also transported to Baptist Memorial for injuries.

The report indicated all passengers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.