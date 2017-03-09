The Martin Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are still seeking public information concerning a fire and death in Martin.

Fire Department personnel were called to the Dollar General Store on the morning of July 27th of 2016, where an employee was later discovered deceased inside the building.

The fire caused approximately $250,000 in damage, and was later determined to have been intentionally set.

Reward money is being offered for information in the case, and anyone who has any knowledge of the case is urged to contact the Martin Police Department, or any law enforcement agency with the information.