Bethel Women’s Soccer Coach Misty Aird returned home Thursday after being critically injured in an April 7 car accident.

Aird’s in-laws were tragically killed in that accident.

In a Facebook post Thursday, Matt Aird, Misty’s husband wrote that Misty has had multiple surgeries and has been going through rehab and that she has a long road ahead of her, but with the support of her family and friends, he knows she can do it.

A fund has been established on behalf of Coach Aird and her family to help defer costs related to hospital care she is receiving.

Donations can be sent to the fund at: McKenzie Banking Company in McKenzie.

Contributors should stub the check or send a note with it indicating the “Misty Aird Fund.”

(Bethel Athletics Information)