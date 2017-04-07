A two vehicle accident in Union City resulted in injuries to a Union City man on Thursday afternoon.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said Mike Hutchens was airlifted to Region One in Memphis, after his vehicle struck another vehicle from behind at the intersection of Reelfoot Avenue and Everett Boulevard.

Chief Barfield said Derrick Burns, of Madisonville, Kentucky, was stopped at the intersection, and saw the vehicle operated by Hutchens coming in his direction.

Burns told officers that he attempted to get out of the way, but was unable to do so before being hit.

Reports said Hutchens, who is the longtime Sports Editor for the Union City Daily Messenger, sustained multiple injuries, that included a concussion, broke rib and a hip injury.

Burns was not injured in the accident.

Chief Barfield said an investigation into the crash was still ongoing.