Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a McCracken County Jail inmate.

Post 1 reports said 33 year old Joshua Fuson, of Paducah, was transported from the jail to a Paducah hospital on Sunday after becoming unresponsive.

He died at the hospital on Tuesday afternoon, according to State Police.

Post 1 Detective Jody Cash is now conducting a death investigation, with an autopsy planned Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville.