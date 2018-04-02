An inmate in the Weakley County Detention Denter died early Monday morning.

Officers were advised that a 35 year old male inmate was having a seizure at approximately 4:45 a.m. with an ambulance on the way to the scene.

As the ambulance arrived, the inmate went into cardiac arrest and EMS personnel and correctional officers administered CPR.

CPR was unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced dead just before 5:30 a.m. The Weakley County Medical Examiner’s investigator on the scene has sent the body to Nashville for an autopsy.

Sheriff Mike Wilson has spoken with District Attorney Tommy Thomas and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the death.

The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.