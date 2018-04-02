An inmate with trustee status at the Weakley County Detention facility who escaped early Sunday morning is now in custody.

Clinton Laster left the facility by hot wiring a four wheeler that was in the impound lot at the jail.

Laster wrecked the four wheeler a few hundred yards east of the jail on Highway 22 and then fled on foot. The canine unit from Benton County was called in along with the THP helicopter.

Laster was located by the canine unit in a wooded area not far from the wreck and taken into custody around 11:00 a.m.

At the wreck site, officers discovered evidence bags belonging to the Weakley County Sheriff Department.

A check was made and the door to the evidence room was found unlocked with no sign of forcible entry. There was an undetermined amount of drugs and cash missing.

Most of the items have been recovered.

A complete inventory is being done but it is currently believed the items taken had already been to court and the cases disposed of.

The case is still under investigation.

Clinton Laster has been an inmate since June of 2016 and was serving time for meth related charges.