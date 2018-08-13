Kentucky State Police are searching for an escapee from a Paducah facility.

Post 1 reports said Troopers received a call from the Keaton Correctional Facility on Sunday night around 8:30.

The staff advised after a head count search, they discovered an inmate missing.

28 year old Charles Richards, of Winchester, Kentucky, is described as a white male, 5’9” tall with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Richards was wearing at the time of his escape.

He was serving time for manufacturing methamphetamine.

