Interviews begin Tuesday afternoon for Weakley County Economic Development Director.

The county Economic Development Board will interview candidates to replace the retiring Ronnie Price beginning Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 in the conference room at the Weakley County Board of Education office in Dresden.

Four more interviews will be conducted Monday, July 9 at 7am, 10am, 1pm, and 3pm, also at the Board of Education conference room.

The board has not released a list of candidates at this time.

Ronnie Price’s retirement as Director of the County Economic Development Board is effective September 1.