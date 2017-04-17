Union City police are trying to identify two men who entered Soleil Garden by jumping over a fence.

Police reports said officers spoke to Micah Barnes, at the 2317 Nailing Drive location, who had photos of the men on the premises.

Barnes told police the men jumped over the front gate, but did not enter the main building.

Damage to the gate was found, and a large pot was knocked to the ground, but nothing was reported missing from the scene.

One of the men was described as a heavy set white male wearing a Yeti shirt and a white and black ball cap.

The second man was a medium build white male wearing a long sleeve Tennessee shirt.

Anyone who may have any information about the incident is urged to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.