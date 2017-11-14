An investigation continues in Calloway County and Henry County, pertaining to the self-inflicted death of a Montana man on Sunday.

The incident began when 33 year old Trever Trull, of Deer Lodge, Montana, was stopped for a traffic violation by a Calloway County deputy.

During this stop, reports said Trull became uncooperative and sped from the scene until he crashed on Tea Rose Road.

Following the crash, Trull then fled on foot, where he later assaulted a man and stole his vehicle.

He was then spotted at a Henry County market, where he robbed the store of two guns and another vehicle.

Trull then led officers back into Calloway County, where he again wrecked the vehicle he was driving.

Following a standoff with police, police reports said Trull pulled a weapon and shot himself.

At a home in New Concord where Trull was staying, officers found additional stolen items, including a vehicle stolen from Henry County.

Reports indicate charges against others may be pending in the case.