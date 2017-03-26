An investigation continues into a house fire in Obion County that claimed the life of a 39 year old woman on Saturday morning.

Hornbeak Fire Chief Bob Reavis told Thunderbolt News that he drove upon the West Highway 21 home of Joyce Sandlin, just after the 911 call was received.

Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder confirmed that 39 year old Jennifer Lynn Williams was the individual who died in the Hornbeak home, with Medical Examiner Dr. Kirk Stone called to the scene.

Chief Reavis said the cause of the fire was an accident, but due to the fatality, the investigation has been turned over to the Fire Marshall’s Office.

Reports said Ms. Sandlin was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City for treatment.

Chief Reavis said due to the fatality, there was a time for responding firefighters to gather together.

Hornbeak, Troy, Obion and Samburg fire fighters were called to assist at the scene.