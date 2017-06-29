Kentucky State Police, along with officials from Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are still on the scene of an explosion, that occurred at Murray State University Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators are still awaiting clearance from a structural engineer before beginning to process the scene of the explosion.

Just before 5:00 yesterday afternoon, an explosion occurred at New Richmond College, which is a residential building on campus.

26 year old Dakota Field, of Murray, was injured in the blast and was today flown to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in stable condition.

Following the explosion, the Murray Fire Department searched the building and then turned the scene over to State Police.

At this time, it is not known what caused the explosion.