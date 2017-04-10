Investigators are leaning toward a wood stove as the blame for a fatal fire in Henry County last week.

Five members of a family were killed, and two escaped, in the mobile home fire that started around midnight last Thursday night.

39-year-old Jimmy Pollack and his 36-year-old wife Carrie, along with 14-year- old son Jimmy Jr., 4-year-old Ivy and 3-year-old Callie were not able to escape the burning structure.

13-year-old Liliy Pollack and her sister, 8-year-old Callie, were able to leave the home and run to a nearby grandmothers home to call firefighters.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Bellew said at a press conference following the blaze, that a wood stove was being used that night to provide heat for the home, and that faulty wiring was also detected.

Ridgeway Funeral Home, in Paris, has announced the services for the family, which will include a memorial visitation Wednesday from 2:00 until 5:00 at the Sulphur Well Church of Christ.

A memorial service for the five family members will take place at 5:00.

Donations to assist in the family, and surviving daughters, with funeral expenses and other needs, can be made by contacting the Security Bank in Paris.