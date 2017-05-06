Local residents are lining up for the annual Iris Festival Parade in Dresden which begins at 10 this morning.

Traffic on Highway 22 and local streets will be restricted as the parade lines up off Morrow Street.

Following the parade the governor’s luncheon will begin on the lawn of the late Governor Ned McWherter’s home. A number of recognitions including scholarships to Dresden students will be announced.

Meanwhile the cemetery walk has been rescheduled for this afternoon at three in Sunset Cemetery.