Tax dollars that go towards receptions and parties held for state legislators is a hot button issue in the state of Tennessee.

State Representative Andy Holt says he is introducing a bill this year that goes against the controversial practice of the state paying for lawmaker receptions.

Representative Holt told Thunderbolt Radio he prefers personal income to pay for these events.

On WCMT’s Good Times in the Morning show, Representative Holt mentioned a few organizations that sponsor events paid with tax dollar money.

Meanwhile, State Representative Andy Holt is expected to sponsor 15 bills this year, the state maximum.