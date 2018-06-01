Some thought they’d never see the day.

Some believed it was a myth.

But it happened.

The McDonald’s in Greenfield is finally open.

McDonald’s opened its doors to a hungry Greenfield public this week after years of planning and construction delays.

Management reports the restaurant has been extemely busy and they appreciate all the support from the city and residents of Greenfield.

The fast food restaurant features a shiny new dining area and a 24-hour drive-thru.

Lobby hours are Sunday through Thursday 5:30am to 11pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30am to midnight.

The Greenfield McDonald’s also brought jobs to the area, employing up to 50 in the new restaurant.

A grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new business is set for June 23 at 10:00.