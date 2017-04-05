Union City Council members approved a construction bid for work at the Industrial Park during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The board unanimously accepted a bid from Harold Coffey Construction Company of Hickman, in the amount of $348,796.

City Manager Kathy Dillon said the funds were part of the Industrial Site Development Grant, which will now allow the dirt work for a pre-pad site for future development.

Ms. Dillon said the work will be done on 17 acres of the Industrial Park.

Also during the 30-minute meeting, board members approved a bid to purchase a half-ton pick-up truck for the Public Works Department.

The bid of $21,437 was received by Taylor Ford, of Union City.

Members also approved the request to solicit bids for demolition on the property of 416 East Gibbs Street, 1221 East Main Street and 3164 Section Line Road.