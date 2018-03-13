Union City police are searching for those responsible for the break-in and theft of items at a home construction site.

Reports said officers were called to 209 Hayes Street, where Jill Lewis discovered the burglary from a home she had purchased.

The report said officers discovered a door in the garage kicked in, which gave entry into the home.

Ms. Lewis told officers that many items were taken, including five light fixtures, a drill, skill saw, mider box and six gallon compressor.

The value of the stolen items was listed at approximately $1,430.