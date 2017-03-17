J.C. Penney’s announced today that their Union City location will be closed.

The company announced plans to close 138 stores across the country.

Reports said liquidation will begin on April 17th with the stores to close in June.

Approximately 5,000 workers will be affected by the closure, with some employees allowed to transfer to other locations.

The Union City store in the County Market Place is one of three Tennessee closures, along with stores in Knoxville and Greeneville.

The Jackson store, along with the Western Kentucky locations in Murray and Paducah will not be affected.

J.C. Penney will still have approximately 900 store locations in operation.