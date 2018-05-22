An Oregon couple and a Tennessee accomplice have been indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Forty-three year old William Brian Cisco, of Jackson, along with Oregon residents Tawni Boutin, 56, and Michael Boutin, 58, have been charged with manufacturing and possessing with intent to distribute marijuana and marijuana concentrates.

Cisco is also being charged with possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime.

The Jackson Metro Narcotics Unit received information about an active marijuana indoor grow operation inside a Madison County residence.

Law enforcement seized 20 pounds of marijuana and three pounds of hash oil, a marijuana concentrate.

They also seized 11 firearms, $7,000, and a Toyota truck, and tour bus.

Mike Boutin and wife Tawni Boutin have previously been featured as marijuana farmers on a television show called “Weed Country,” an American reality television series.