Jackson police are investigating a homicide that occurred at a North Highland Avenue convenience store.

Police reports said 26 year old Kevin Minter, of Jackson, was found by officers on the ground, near the gasoline pumps.

He was deceased from a gunshot wound.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the victim and suspects arranged to meet at the store, where a confrontation began and Minter was fatally shot.

Police say the suspects, who were identified as two black males, left the scene in a white 4-door Nissan.