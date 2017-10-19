A Jackson grand jury has indicted an Arkansas woman on eleven federal charges of obtaining money through false pretenses, and impersonating an FBI agent.

Reports said 32 year old Krystle Sheals, of Marion, was arrested by FBI agents in Shelby County on Tuesday.

The former bookkeeper at Nichols Fire and Security in Memphis, is accused of stealing approximately $327,000 from her former employer to pay off credit cards, car payments, school loans and mortgage payments.

She is also charged with purchasing an automobile that she gave to an individual in Henry County.

Court reports also showed Ms. Sheals pretended to be an FBI agent, in which she wore clothing with the FBI insignia, falsely conducted interviews and carried FBI business cards and identification.

If convicted on the charges, Ms. Sheals faces up to 20 years in prison on wire fraud charges, and three years in prison on impersonation charges.