For the first time in Obion County history, a Republican candidate has won the seat of Sheriff.

Karl Jackson will replace retiring Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder, after collecting 2,465 votes in the County General election.

Jackson’s winning total was 200 votes ahead of second place finisher Kent Treece, who received 2,265 votes.

During a victory celebration gathering following the election results, Jackson told Thunderbolt News that becoming Sheriff was a goal in his career.

Finishing third in the Sheriff’s race was John Davis with 1,716, followed by Kenny Craig 543 and Darrell Davis 345.

Jackson is now Martin Police Officer, who will take over the Sheriff’s position on September 1st.

