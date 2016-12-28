A Jackson man has become the first of 16 Gangster Disciples to appear in federal court on racketeering charges.

37 year old Daniel Lee Cole, who went by the name “D-Money” pled guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise.

Court information showed Cole ordered acts of violence against subordinate gang members, and rival gang members, and engaged in narcotics trafficking to enhance the Gangster Disciples enterprise.

Cole admitted in court to being a past “governor” of the gang for Region 731 in Jackson, and also admitted that the Gangster Disciples purchased heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine in various states to transport to Tennessee for distribution.

He now faces up to life in prison and a fine of $250,000 when his sentencing date is held in March.