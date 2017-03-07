A Jackson native who was the co-founder of Waffle House has died at the age of 97.

The Georgia-based Waffle House company says Joseph Wilson Rogers Sr died Friday after a career that took him from short-order cook to co-founder of one of the nation’s biggest restaurant chains.

Rogers began grilling burgers at his day-job at Toddle House restaurant in New Haven, Connecticut, and learned accounting and business duties from the company’s manager and his wife at night.

The Jackson native and co-founder Tom Forkner opened the first Waffle House restaurant in Avondale Estates, Georgia, in 1955, which later expanded to 400 businesses by the end of the 1970s.

A memorial service for Joseph Rogers Sr. will take place in Atlanta Wednesday.