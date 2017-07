Jackson police are continuing to investigate another murder in the city.

Reports said officers were called Friday night to Bayberry Drive, where a shooting had occurred in front of a duplex apartment.

When arriving at the scene, officers found 29 year old Kenneth Mahone, of Jackson, with gunshot wounds.

Mahone was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

Investigators are now working with the public to develop suspects and a motive for the shooting.