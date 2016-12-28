Investigators of the Jackson Police Department need the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects who robbed 2255 Hollywood Drive, Hollywood Express Gas Station.

On December 26th at approximately 7:00 a.m., surveillance video captures two black males, one armed with a black semi-automatic handgun, robbing the Hollywood Express.

One suspect is captured on video wearing a brown hooded jacket, black pants, and dark colored shoes.

The other suspect is captured on video wearing a black hooded University of Alabama sweatshirt with a red “A” on the front, black pants with red strips on the side, and dark colored shoes.

Shortly after the robbery, a white vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300 was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

If anyone has information that would help solve this case or any other case, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or 731-424-TIPS (8477).