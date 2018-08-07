A Jackson woman has been sentenced to over two years in federal prison for wire fraud, including defrauding a Greenfield client of over $17,000 dollars.

According to court records, 55-year-old Ronda Hopkins Richards, the owner of Ronda’s Travel Corner in Jackson, is charged with defrauding 100 clients from November 2016 to July 2017.

In one instance in June 2017, Richards convinced a Greenfield client to write a check for over $17,000 dollars for a family trip to Disney World. Richards never booked the trip, but instead deposited the check into her own personal account.

Over 100 of Ronda’s Travel Corner clientele were victims of similar schemes. Because of this scheme, the victims lost a total of over $410,000.

Richards is sentenced to 27 months federal imprisonment; 3 years supervised release; and restitution to the victims.

