A Jackson woman has pled guilty to federal wire fraud charges.

Reports said 54 year old Ronda Hopkins Richards was charged with the crime, following an investigation into her Jackson business, Ronda’s Travel Corner.

From November 2016 to July 2017, police say Ms. Richards defrauded approximately 100 victims of funds related to their travel plans.

The investigation showed that Ms. Richards enticed some victims to pay cash for trips that were never booked, while in other instances, booking air travel for victims, but not providing lodging at the destination.

Police also discovered that in June of 2017, Ms. Richards convinced a client to write a check to her business for just over $17,000, for a family trip to Disney World.

Richards never booked the trip, but instead deposited the check into her own personal account and used the funds for her personal gain.

This transaction caused a wire transmission of $17,172 between the victims bank of Greenfield Banking Company, in Greenfield, to First South Bank in Jackson, resulting in the wire fraud charge.

Because of the travel schemes, investigators say the victims lost a total of over $410,000.