A Jackson woman has received a five-year sentence for the deaths of a couple in a 2015 high-speed crash in Jackson, but will only serve seven months in custody while the remaining time on her sentence will be on state probation.

19-year-old Markarious Searcy pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving in October for the deaths of 44-year-old Jay Hogan and 32-year-old Julie Hogan, and she will also lose her driver’s license for the remainder of the sentence.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Sergeant Jason Boyd says Searcy had been racing her friend, Jordan Bailey, and could’ve been driving 80 mph when she crashed into the vehicle carrying the Hogan couple.

Markarious Searcy apologized to the family in court and there’s been no mention of charges against Bailey.