Jacksonville State defeats UTM 14 to 7 11/12/2017

Jacksonville State defeats UTM 14 to seven. UTM falls to five and five over all this season. UTM is 3 and four in the OVC.

Jacksonville led at the half 14 to nothing. UTM scored for the first time in the third quarter, before falling to Jacksonville State 14 to seven. UTM head football coach Jason Simpson went off the field Saturday feeling proud of his team.

The UTM Skyhawks will play their final game of the regular season against the one and eight Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Saturday airtime 1:00 on Mix 101.3.