Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Bortles added 214 yards passing and a vital fourth-quarter score and the relentless Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42.

The third-seeded Jaguars (12-6) will face top-seeded New England next week in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Jacksonville raced to a 21-point lead, fended off a Steelers rally and responded every time Pittsburgh (13-4) challenged.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and set a franchise record with five touchdown passes, but was also intercepted once and had a fumble returned for a score.

Meanwhile Tom Brady passed for three touchdowns and 337 yards, and the New England Patriots cruised past the Tennessee Titans Saturday night 35-14 to advance to their seventh consecutive AFC championship game.

It was Brady’s 10th postseason game with at least three TD tosses, moving him past Joe Montana for the most in NFL history. James White caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, and Danny Amendola had 11 catches for 112 yards.

The Titans (10-8) took an early 7-0 lead, but New England scored 35 straight points to take control.

Marcus Mariota completed 22 of 37 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns, but was under duress for most of the second half. He was sacked eight times, a Patriots playoff record.

