Funeral services will be held for James “Bubba” Bobbitt, age 53, of Hickman.

Services will take place at 2:00 on Wednesday at Edmaiston Mosley Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Hickman City Cemetery.

Visitation will take place from 12:00 until 2:00 at the funeral home.

