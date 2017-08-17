A Fulton County jury found 60 year old William Terry Jamison, of Tiptonville, guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of a Hickman man.

The jury revealed their verdict Thursday afternoon, after two days of testimony in the shooting death of 49 year old Mark Williams, of Hickman, on October 1st of 2016.

Jurors also agreed on a 20 year prison sentence for the crime.

The shooting occurred in a farm field West of Hickman, after the two men apparently became involved in an argument.

Both were farmers in the area.

Kentucky State Police originally arrested Jamison on the charge of murder following the shooting.

He had been released on a $1 million dollar bond, but was taken into custody following the verdict and transported to the Ballard County Jail.

A formal sentencing date in front of Circuit Judge Tim Langford has been set for September.