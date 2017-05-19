Union City’s hopes of advancing to the Spring Fling were dashed Friday afternoon when JCS defeated Union City 3 to nothing at Graham Park in the Sectional Softball tournament.

The game went five scoreless innings until Unon City gave up two runs in the sixth to Jackson Christian and one run in the top of the 7th which allowed JCS to secure their their trip to the state softball tournament.

Meanwhle Scotts Hill defeated McKenzie 3 to nothing to secure the other birth from West Tennessee in Class-A Softball.