Three teenagers, who were apparently filming live video on social media, were injured when the Jeep they were riding in overturned.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to the single vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, in the 4300 block of Contest Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located three individuals that had been ejected from a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, with CPR and lifesaving measures needed.

Reports said 16 year old Logan Lampe, of Paducah, was operating the Jeep, which was occupied by 16 year old Sydney Peters of Paducah, 15 year old Alexis Eastwood, of Metropolis, and 16 year old Taylor Walters, also of Metropolis.

Investigations showed the Jeep left the roadway, entered a roadside culvert and collided head on with a driveway embankment.

The vehicle then became airborne and rolled over, coming to rest upright in a culvert.

Witnesses at the scene reported that just prior to the collision, the three female passengers were hanging out of the windows of the Jeep, sitting on the open window sills.

All three female passengers were taken to a Paducah hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries, with Walters was later flown to an out of state hospital for treatment.

The driver was not injured and was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.