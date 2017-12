The University of Tennessee has hired Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt as its head coach.

Pruitt’s hiring comes six days after former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer was named athletic director and put in charge of the search. Fulmer took over for John Currie, who was suspended just eight months into the job as Tennessee investigates whether it can fire him for cause.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Coach Pruitt said he was humbled to be a part of UT.