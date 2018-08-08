A longstanding Union City industry has again been honored by the state for its safe working environment.

The Tennessee Occupation Safety and Health Administration recognized Jiffy Steamer, for its fourth certification as a Safety and Health Achievement Program site.

The award is a designation Jiffy Steamer first earned in June of 2007, with only 15 workplaces in Tennessee currently holding the title.

The Tennessee Occupation Safety and Health Administration report said employees and management at Jiffy Steamer’s strive to maintain low injury and illness rates, with the company now in its third straight year without a recordable accident.

Jiffy Steamer started in 1940, making garment and specialty steamers for sales in the United States and foreign markets.

There are approximately 32 employees at the Union City facility

