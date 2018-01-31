Former Obion County Central and Lake County basketball coach Jim Whitby has been announced as an inductee into this years class of the TSSAA Hall of Fame.

Whitby, of Union City, coached at Obion County for 19 years, from 1982 thru 2001, and from 2001 thru 2010 with the Falcons.

He amassed over 850 career wins and was the coach of the Rebels State Championship team in Class-2A in 1986.

Whitby’s teams made a trip to the TSSAA State Tournament on three occassions.

He began his coaching career across the state line at Fulton County High School in Hickman, where he served as both the head football and basketball coach.

Coach Whitby joins four other coaches, two administrators, one contributor and one official as this years class of inductees.

The official induction into the TSSAA Hall of Fame will take place on Saturday, April 14th in Murfreesboro.