Barry Manilow fans may be pleased when Canadian singer Jim Witter performs some of the soft rock singer’s best hits Saturday April 22nd at 7:30 at the Union City Civic Auditorium

Jim Witter specializes in country and gospel music, but takes on a new role in his show, “I Write The Songs-The Music of Barry Manilow”, in this event sponsored by the Community Concert Association.

You’ll hear the number one hit “Mandy” and the memorable song “Copacabana” from the Canadian vocalist at this concert.

