Funeral services for Jimmy Bowlin Dilday, the owner and operator of Bowlin Funeral in Dresden, have been set for Thursday at 10 at the Dresden First Baptist Church. Mr. Dilday passed away Saturday afternoon as a result of natural causes. He was 84.

He was a 1952 graduate of Dresden High school and a third generation funeral director and embalmer. Mr. Dilday had served on the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers and was chairman in 1987.

Locally, he had been a Dresden Rotarian for sixty years and was recently honored by the Dresden Rotary Club for his length of membership and service. He was also a charter member of the Dresden Elks Lodge 23-73, a member of the American Legion Post 94 and a member of Dresden First Baptist Church for 73 years. He was an Army Veteran. Mr. Dilday was also lifelong member and local leader of the Republican Party.

Visitation is Wednesday from 3 til 7 at Dresden First Baptist church. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.