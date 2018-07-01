Jimmy Dilday, the owner and operator of Bowlin Funeral in Dresden has passed away at the age of 84. Mr. Dilday died unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon at the Bowlin Funeral home.

He was a 1952 graduate of Dresden High school and a third generation funeral director and embalmer. He had recently celebrated nearly 60 years of service in the funeral industry.

He served on the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers and was chairman in 1987.

He had been a Dresden Rotarian for sixty years and was recently honored by the Dresden Rotary Club for his length of membership and service.

Mr. Dilday was a charter member of the Dresden Elks Lodge 23-73 and a member of the American Legion Post 94. He was a member of Dresden First Baptist Church for 73 years and was an Army veteran serving in 1956 before returning to Tennessee where he later worked acquired Bowlin Funeral with his wife Edith. Mr. Dilday was a lifelong member and local leader of the Republican Party and was well known across the state of Tennessee.