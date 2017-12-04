Good news for jobs and investment came for Madison County during an industrial announcement on Monday.

Governor Bill Haslam announced that Toyota Boshoku Tennessee will expand their operations in Jackson.

Plans now call for the automotive components manufacturer to invest $31 million dollars and create 139 new jobs.

The investment will include a 143,000 square foot addition to its existing plant, with the consolidation of the welding operations and additional new equipment.

During the announcement, Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe thanked company officials for their decision, adding that Tennessee’s automotive employment is more than three times the national average.

Toyota Boshoku in Jackson currently employs 242 workers, and is one of the premium interior system suppliers and filter manufacturers in the automotive industry.

The company has over 11,000 employees at 18 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.