Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer praised John Ward for bringing “life and feeling to our living rooms” during a tribute ceremony for the longtime Volunteers football and men’s basketball broadcaster.

Former Volunteers Quarterback Peyton Manning could not be in attendance, but he had some words to share with the crowd via video feed.

Ward died June 20 at the age of 88. He was the radio voice of Tennessee football and men’s basketball for over three decades before retiring after the 1998-99 school year.

The Tribute ceremony was conducted at the Thompson Boiling arena last night. You can watch and listen to the entire broadcast here: