Don’t stop believing when Resurrection-A Journey Tribute, plays at the Dixie in Huntingdon Saturday January 14th at 7:30.

This concert is expected to reproduce the experience of a 1980s Journey concert as all members of this group have worked with talented and famous musicians.

Lead singer Ryan Christopher was challenged to perform “Don’t Stop Believing” in a karaoke competition in 2005, which led to the creation of this tribute band.

Tickets are $25 and are available at the Dixie box office on the Court Square in Huntingdon.