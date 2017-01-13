Don’t stop believing when Resurrection-A Journey Tribute, plays at the Dixie in Huntingdon tomorrow night at 7:30.

This sold-out concert is expected to reproduce the experience of a 1980s Journey concert as all members of this group have worked with talented and famous musicians.

Lead singer Ryan Christopher was challenged to perform “Don’t Stop Believing” in a karaoke competition in 2005, which led to the creation of this tribute band.

Tickets can be picked up at the Dixie Box Office on the Court Square in Huntingdon.