UT Martin’s May Commencement will feature the only serving female judge on the Tennessee Court of Appeals as the main speaker.

Judge Brandon Gibson, originally from Dyer County, says gender has no bearing on her day to day responsibilities.

With graduation around the corner, Judge Gibson says she’s eager to speak to the Spring Class of 2018.

Commencement will begin May 5th at 11 in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.