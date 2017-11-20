The 27th Judicial District Drug Recovery Court honored the efforts and sobriety of two individuals on Friday, with graduation ceremonies at the Obion County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Jeff Parham, along with Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith and Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore made presentations to Kathy Sampson and Ashley Vazquez.

Following the event, Judge Smith spoke with Thunderbolt News and said completion of the program is just the beginning of a day-to-day effort to maintain sobriety.

Judge Smith offered praise for the recovery program, saying its support and guidance brings much needed structure to those who are addicted.

(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN / 105.7 WQAK)