Three juveniles were charged after police were called to an attempted burglary at a Union City business.

Reports said officers were called to The Locker Room, on Reelfoot Avenue, just after 6:30 Tuesday evening.

Reports said the three juveniles were seen on camera, trying to gain entrance into the building through a back door.

Officers reported seeing three juveniles together near the scene, when responding to the call, and were later were able to speak with them concerning the burglary attempt.

Two 13-year-old and one 11-year-old boy admitted to being near the door, but said they were not going into the business.

They were taken into custody, with juvenile petitions filed for attempted burglary.

The three were later released into the custody of their parents.